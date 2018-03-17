What Does Your Nose Shape Reveal About You?

There are many different ways in which a person's characteristics can be understood. From their way of walking to even the shape of their nails, a lot can be understood by looking at these minute details in a person.
If you wish to become an expert in analysing your dear one, we're letting you know of an easy trick, with which you will be able to know about a few personality traits.
For example, the size, shape and structure of the nose can reveal a lot about one's personality. Wondering how?
Well, find out on how the shape of your nose can reveal a few interesting details about you. Read on to know more.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “A”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Turned Up Nose." If your nose is in this shape, which is long, curved and is upward tip pointing, then you are said to be an individual who is optimistic, positive and passionate. You tend to have a close-knit connection and a strong bond with family and friends.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “B”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Greek Nose." If your nose is in this shape, which is long and straight, then you are said to be hardworking, logical and a serious individual. You tend to hide your emotions from others.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “C”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Snub Nose." If your nose is in this shape, then you are quick-witted and street-smart as an individual. As a person, you not only react quickly but are also aggressive.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “D”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Roman Nose." If your nose is in this shape, which defines the shape as halfway down the ridge with a small bump, then you are said to have a strong personality! You are supportive. As an individual, you are strong and are influential.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “E”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Nubian Nose." If your nose is in this shape, which means it is short in length and wider at the width, then you are said to be creative and passionate with a charming personality.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “F”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Aquiline Nose". If your nose is in this shape, which means your nose is pointy and straight and has a 90-degree angle, then you are said to be a person who is business-minded, dominant and generally attractive.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “G”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Hawk Nose." If your nose is in this shape, which is long and hooked at the tip and points down, then you don't care of what other people think of you. As a person, you are a rebel and hard-working as well.
If Your Nose Shape Resembles “H”
This shape of nose is also known as "The Celestial Nose." This is an uncommon type of a nose, but individuals who have such a nose shape are said to be very attractive on one hand and often struggle to reach their spiritual and physical maturity throughout their lives.
