WTF! This Woman Threw Feces On A Restaurant Employee!

This is one of the yuckiest things that you would have seen online today

This is a true case that happened in Canada, as a video is going viral in which a furious woman can be seen doing the most disgusting task!! Yikess!!

The lady was so infuriated about something that she took a dump and threw it on the employee of the restaurant.

Here, in this article, we bring in more details about the entire scene.

Read on more...

The Incident Happened In Canada

The incident happened in Tim Hortons located in Langley, British Columbia. Tim Hortons employees did not expect on what was coming their way when a woman was seen arguing with an employee.

It Was Instant!

As the woman was arguing, she was keen on her act. She grabbed the tissues before she dropped her pants and took a dump on the floor. It was a disgusting scene to watch, as she is seen throwing her dump on the employee and grabbing some napkins to wipe her back, after which she was seen throwing away those soiled napkins too.

Others' Reaction!

The strange bit that baffles our mind is that the other customers around don't really seem to react much to what they witnessed or what just happened around in the restaurant. We guess, this was because the act of getting dirty and its revenge went a way too ahead for the people to even analyse and react to it!

Check Out The Video!

If you really wish to see the gross act, here's the link.

