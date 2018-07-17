WhatsApp Warning Of Black Bra Linked To Sonali Bendre's Cancer Is Fake News!

With our favourite stars being active on their social media handles, they let us have a peak into their private lives.Twitter is the most famous online platform for the celebrities, where even legendary actress Sonali Bendre revealed about her condition that she was suffering from cancer.

Though the actress has tweeted about her health issue, people are recreating nuisance and hoax messages on WhatsApps.

Here are the details about the fake message that is doing the rounds.

It Is All About A Fake Message!

The fake message that is doing the rounds states that Sonali Bendre's health is continuously deteriorating as her cancer has already been spreading. It is a fact that the actress herself has revealed through her Twitter post.

She Still Has Not Revealed To The Media About What Cancer She Is Suffering From

Apart from her post of suffering from high-grade cancer, the actress has not revealed the type of cancer that she has been suffering from. The reports claim that she has uterine cancer which is unsubstantiated.

The WhatsApp Text

A list of dos and don't to be followed by women is what is creating the entire scenario of fake messages doing the rounds.

These Viral Pictures Were Nothing But Fake!

The Funny Bit

Though the text starts with discussing uterine cancer that the actress is suffering from, the message slowly seems to concentrate on the breast cancer issue. The creator of the news seems to be unaware of the health factor as it jumbles up all the hoax precautions.

Some of the hoaxed content on the message says:

"Nurse your body."

"Wash your bra daily."

"Avoid black bra in summer."

"Do not wear a bra while sleeping."

"Always cover your chest completely by your dupatta or scarf when you are under the sun."

"Use deodorant and not an antiperspirant."

While all these texts are a hoax and do not have any scientific proof, one needs to understand that reading any of such articles only creates chaos and fake beliefs.

Interesting Science Facts That Are Misleading

One needs to avoid doing so and concentrate on the facts than believe in a mere forward that has no authenticity.

