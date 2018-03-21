Which Of These Ice Cream Flavours Define Your Personality

Vanilla Ice Cream

If vanilla is your favourite flavour, then it signifies the impulsive and naturally influential personality that you have. Though vanilla seems to be quite a boring flavour for many, your personality is something totally opposite. You are said to be a high-risk taker and often tend to depend more on instincts than on logic. On the other hand, you are very sensitive and are said to have prosperous relationships as well.

Strawberry Ice Cream

According to the research, it was found out that people who love strawberries on the whole are logical and considerate. They were very enthusiastic and easy-going individuals. So, if this is your favourite flavour, then you also have an introverted personality, which is not known by many.

Chocolate Ice Cream

If chocolate is your favourite flavour, then you are expected to be more outgoing. As a person, you are amiable and energetic as well. You tend to be dramatic and playful at times.

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

If you are somebody who loves chocolate chip ice cream flavour, then you are possibly generous and proficient as an individual. On the other hand, you are unselfishly doing things for others.

Chocolate Mint Ice Cream

You are a possible go-getter, who is frugal and assertive. If this flavour is your favourite one, then you need to know that you are not fully satisfied until you are done with getting the desired results. As a person, you can be a bit confrontational at times; but this is something that will let you gel very well with the others who like the same flavour!

Rainbow Sherbet Ice Cream

Researchers have revealed that people who prefer the rainbow sherbet flavor are more pessimistic than what others assume them to be. On the personality front, if you are a person who likes this flavour, then you would be cheerful, lively, and a happy one.

Coffee Ice Cream

If this is your flavour, then you have the tendency to be dramatic and full of life. You are a perfectionist and like to pay unusual attention to details. As an individual, you are also spontaneous and believe in living at the moment. You tend to unceasingly look for a romantic relationship.

Banana Ice Cream

If this is your favourite flavour, then you are either the perfect spouse or the perfect child! As a person, you are empathetic, kind, easy-going, trustworthy, reasonable and composed. You may get too relaxed and not notice strange on-goings; but that may be only once in a lifetime.

Did we miss your favourite flavour? Then let us know in the comment section below.