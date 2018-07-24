Video Of Stylist Setting A Client’s Hair On Fire!

There are many different ways in which people are implementing different ideas while giving a haircut to someone.

Most of these new techniques of getting a haircut done are mostly the ones done for gimmicks while there are those individuals who love to entertain their clients in the most interesting way!

Here is one such video of a hairstylist who seems to be entirely in love with his profession as he shows his skill of styling his client's hair by burning it! Wow, could you believe that??

This video is the hair-raising minute display where the hairstylist is seen setting his customer's locks on FIRE - to banish split ends.

The stylist in the video is JR D'Angeles, 54, who covers his client's long dark coloured hair in moisturising serum, which contains an accelerant in it, before lighting it. After letting the strands burn for a few seconds, he combs it. The video has gone viral on social media and has been watched over 20000 times already!

This dramatic procedure was performed on a model named 'Madeleine Sciarra' and it was caught in a viral clip viewed around 20 million times via a web-based networking media.

