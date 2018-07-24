Video Of Cute Babies Fighting Over A Pacifier

As the famous saying goes, the grass is always greener on the other side of the fence, this video exhibits that the pacifier is indeed like a greener "other side grass" when present in another newborn child's mouth.

If you are bewildered by this strange relationship, then you need to hold up until the point you have seen this adorable video. At the beginning of the video, we can see twin youngsters sucking on a pacifier.

These twin infants are taking the pacifier from each other over and over again each time one of them concludes that the other infant is appreciating the pacifier excessively. These twins don't believe that sharing is caring! How valuable is this endless battle! Charm over-burden!

The bond between twins is unique on various levels. Being considered together and having similar improvements all through their life isn't something that most by far of us singletons will ever really relate to.

These twins taking a pacifier forward and backwards from each other will light up your day for sure!

