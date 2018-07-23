Subscribe to Boldsky
Artist Creates Amazing Optical Illusions Using Makeup!

Creating illusions can be tricky, as even a slight mistake can make an impact on the flow of the art that is being built.

We are here to share some of the best looks of an artist who uses makeup as the best way to create illusions of the most unexpected things.

Meet Mimi Choi who is a makeup artist known to create the trippiest of looks that you would have ever come across! Ever!

This Artist Creates Amazing Illusions Using Makeup

In this video, she explains the art and her creations, as they take a long time to be this perfect.

Mimi reveals that all her artworks need a minimum of three hours and more at times, as some have even taken up five hours to be finished!

She also claimed that she's even slept part of the way through a session!

About the entire procedure she reveals, "I only here and there have a particular arrangement or plan in my mind... I like immediacy and making since I incline that it."

Mimi is known to utilise cosmetics, makeup brushes and an extreme tender love care to guarantee that her outlines look super genuine.

Check her on Instagram, as she has some of the most creative illusions that will make you drop your jaw. We bet, as you scroll down her profile, you would realise that she is a superb artist!

Did you find her art to be amusing? Then, let us know about it in the comment section below.

For more exciting videos related to lifestyle, check our section 'Pulse', as we bring in the most amazing videos from around the globe.

    Monday, July 23, 2018, 18:39 [IST]
