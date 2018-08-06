Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Must Watch! Adorable Elderly Couple Dances In The Rain

By

Watching a couple dance is the best thing to watch, especially when it is an elderly couple. It surely makes us realise what couple goals are and this is what the below video is all about.

Elderly Couple Dancing In The Rain

An elder couple seems to be entirely in love with each other as they do not shy away from expressing their emotions while they dance in the rain.

Look how beautifully the couple seems to dance while it is still raining and they seem to enjoy the music which is an add-on to their romance.

They seem to be so young at heart and they are not shy in expressing their emotions. They are so engrossed in each other that they do not pay heed to the fact that people are walking beside them.

Well, hope you liked the video, and it has brightened your hopes on your relationship goals. For more exciting videos check our section Pulse.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue