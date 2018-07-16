Funniest Sacred Games Memes On The Internet

Indians are going gaga with the latest Web series "The Sacred Game". This show has gained popularity as people tend to relate it to the very famous show "Game of Thrones".

The show has not been released on Indian television, all thanks to its rich content of nudity, sex, explicit dialogues and lot more.

This may make you wonder if we are promoting this series on our site or so, but we are not doing that here as the show is already a hit with the millennials and has also created controversies regarding the political dialogues.

We Indians are glad that the show Scared Games was not made in Hollywood as it would not have touched the cord of the Indian audience as much as the popular show "Game of Thrones".

The craze about this show is so much that there are a bunch of memes that have flooded the social media and there is no stopping for it.

This does not stop us from sharing some of the most relate-able memes that people on Twitter and social media are sharing.

Here, we have picked up some of the best memes that you can relate to (especially if you are a fan of the show).

Check them out...

When the pain is real!

When she calls you and asks, “Kidhar ho?” and you reply “tumhare dil mei” pic.twitter.com/rRUGdQwnMb — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 9, 2018

Every Indian house story!

Relatives : hum chalte hain



Mom : Arey mera beta khaali baitha hai yeh drop kar aayega aapko



Me : pic.twitter.com/pWzgtaog5e — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) July 9, 2018

When you are caught between friends and family.

We wonder who still sends these texts!

When you decide to make the best meme with your current situation!

Gaitonde: "Bacha le apne shahar Mumbai ko. You have 25 days"



Sartaj: Kya hone wala hai 25 days main?



Gaitonde: Heavy rains 😂😂 #SacredGames #MumbaiRains — Tushar Sharma (@whotusharsharma) July 10, 2018

If you have any interesting tweets to share about this show, then write to us in the comment section below.