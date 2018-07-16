Subscribe to Boldsky
Funniest Sacred Games Memes On The Internet

By

Indians are going gaga with the latest Web series "The Sacred Game". This show has gained popularity as people tend to relate it to the very famous show "Game of Thrones".

The show has not been released on Indian television, all thanks to its rich content of nudity, sex, explicit dialogues and lot more.

Funny Sacred Games Memes On Twitter

This may make you wonder if we are promoting this series on our site or so, but we are not doing that here as the show is already a hit with the millennials and has also created controversies regarding the political dialogues.

We Indians are glad that the show Scared Games was not made in Hollywood as it would not have touched the cord of the Indian audience as much as the popular show "Game of Thrones".

The craze about this show is so much that there are a bunch of memes that have flooded the social media and there is no stopping for it.

This does not stop us from sharing some of the most relate-able memes that people on Twitter and social media are sharing.

Here, we have picked up some of the best memes that you can relate to (especially if you are a fan of the show).

Check them out...

When the pain is real!

Every Indian house story!

When you are caught between friends and family.

We wonder who still sends these texts!

When you decide to make the best meme with your current situation!

If you have any interesting tweets to share about this show, then write to us in the comment section below.

