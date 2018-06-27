Trivia On Blood Moon Happening On July 27th - The Century’s Longest Total Lunar Eclipse!

A blood moon is said to be a rare astronomical phenomenon, which takes place due to a lunar eclipse. This event happens when the earth comes in line between the sun and moon.

On July 27th, 2018, the world seems to witness a rare astronomical phenomenon, where the blood moon is seen on the intermediary night of July 27th and 28th, 2018.

Researchers reveal that this event is going to be the longest lunar eclipse of this century, as it would last for 1 hour and 43 minutes!

Weekly Tarotscope: How Retrogrades And The Full Moon Will Impact You

So, read on to know more about the details of the most significant phenomenon happening in the century and learn about the Blood Moon, which is going to be the most extended total lunar eclipse event occurring in the coming time.

All About The Blood Moon

It is an astronomical phenomenon, which takes place due to a lunar eclipse. As sunlight is seen passing through the atmosphere of the Earth, the gaseous layer seems to change the direction of the rays in a way that the green to violet wavelengths on the visible spectrum are said to disperse more stronger rays than the red. This gives the Moon a reddish hue, and hence this is why it is called the Blood Moon.

How Is This The Longest Total Lunar Eclipse?

It is reported that the Blood Moon that is observed on July 27th will be around 40 minutes longer than the one that took place on January 31st, 2018. This event was also known as the 'Super Blue Blood Moon.'

Where Is The Blood Moon Visible?

On July 27th, 2018, this lunar eclipse is said to be visible to people located in the eastern hemisphere. Places like Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia will be lucky, as these residents will get to witness the blood moon. While residents of Europe and Africa will be able to see the eclipse during the evening, on the other hand, people in Asia and Australia will be able to see it in the early morning hours.

Cosmic Connections Reveal The Type Of People You'd Meet In Your Life

For more blood moon and the upcoming lunar eclipse updates, stay tuned to our section, as we bring in the details about the entire event.