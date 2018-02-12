What Does The Shape Of Your Panty Reveal About Your Personality

The Bikini!

This is a world famous design of a panty that women love wearing! It is usually worn by women who are outdoorsy, athletic and sporty. These women are believed to be extremely comfortable with their own bodies. On the other hand, they can also be playful and sexy and at the same time they can be serious and practical as well!

The Cheeky Panty!

This type of panty is usually worn by individuals who are cheeky as well. These individuals are generally alert, smart, witty and funny at the same time. They seem to quickly respond to a joke. Apart from this, they also love to be playful and charming.

The T-String!

These individuals are extremely comfortable in their own skin. The ones who wear this shape of panty on a regular basis are said to be confident and independent. They do not shy away from showing off what they have! While men who wear this shaped panties are said to accentuate their wealth, women on the other hand dress in a manner in which they can show off their physique.

The G-String!

Though this panty looks similar to the T-string, the characteristics of the individuals seem to differ. These individuals can balance work and pleasure with ease. Since these individuals are comfortable in their own skin, they love to flaunt their body as well.

The Thongs!

Thongs are one of the most famous shape of panties people from across the corners of the world prefer wearing. This type of panties are for those who are ambitious, motivated and driven to succeed. Being out of their comfort zone is not something that bothers them as they are busy reaching their next level of success!

The Tanga!

A tanga is a type of panty that is usually preferred by individuals who are traditional in nature. They have constant progressive thoughts. On the other hand, they can enjoy the simple things in life and also prefer their close circle of friends to be open-minded.

The Hipster!

The "hipster" panty is a panty which is defined as a cross between the shorts and the underwear. These types of panties are usually worn by individuals who are reclusive and quiet. Judging these individuals becomes quite tough as they can surprise you with another layer of their personalities.

The Boy Shorts!

This shape of panties are usually worn by individuals who have an outgoing personality. These individuals are sporty and athletic. These also love to engage in outdoor activities.

The Classic Briefs!

People who prefer to wear this type of underwear are most likely known to care about practicality and comfort first rather than choosing appearances. On the other hand, they are also known to stay calm in a difficult situation and will think of solutions rather than panicking.

The High Waisted Panty!

This type of underwear is for those who are easy going and fun loving. These individuals do not really care too much about other people's opinions. They are known to have an innate ability to comfort others around them.

So do you agree with the results? Let us know in the comment section below.