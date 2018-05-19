‘Penis Facials’ Is What That Keeps Sandra Bullock Look Younger

Beauty treatments to look young have become a fad with the young women these days. Hence, there is no table unturned by the beauty companies when it comes to terms of inventing new facial tricks to keep the skin youthful.

From women claiming to drinking sperm every morning to women using sperm facial, there is a lot more disgusting tricks coming our way.

In an recent interview famous Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock swore about the "penis facial", that she has been taking for her never aging skin!

Well, this treatment is literally made using the foreskin of newborn babies of Korea!

Here, we bring in more details about this bizarre scenario. Check it out...

What Is The Penis Facial All About

The penis facial is actually a procedure in which a special epidermal growth factor named-EGF serum is used. The EGF serum apparently uses the stem cells that are cultivated from the foreskins of Korean infants! These stem cells are used to brighten and regenerate the skin.

But Why Use Foreskin Of Babies?

Renowned facialist Georgia Louise reveals that the cells used from the baby foreskins has its own reasonings as the young stem cells are thought to activate the ageing cells. They are also said to produce more collagen and cause fine lines and wrinkles to disappear.

Weird Case Of A Woman Who Has Balloons Inserted In Her Face

Why Korean Foreskin Is Used?

Well, this is the first thought that most of us get, but then according to facts, Korea has a large supply of foreskins that are obtained during circumcision which is the general custom for young boys in the country. Apparently South Korea is also known to be home to a large number of stem cell banks, and these stem cells are often exported to places around the world.

How Are The Stem Cells Used?

Well, the stem cells are harvested in a centrifuge which is later delivered to salons around the world where the facialists later pump them into the skin using a microneedling process. This is done to stimulate the collagen production.

Bizarre Beauty Practices From Around The World

Georgia Louise Reveals About The Actual Process Of Using This Treatment

In a press meet she revealed: "The facial includes a cleanse, followed by an intensive TCA peel, micro-needling machine and an electrifying mask to calm the skin, followed by her 'secret box' of EGF serum (epidermal growth factor). "EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin - which helps to generate collagen and elastin. "FDA approved stem cells and peptides are penetrated deep into the skin using a special electric micro-needling wand. "This process allows the active ingredients to be transported deep in the skin by creating temporary micro-channel."



Evil 'Doctor' Pumped His Patient's Face With Cement!

Sandra Bullock Swears By This Treatment!

She revealed that she swears by the "penis facial" as it keeps her young. The 53-year-old joked in the talkshow: "I think when you see how good it is to your face you to will run to your local facialist, and say 'give me the penis!'

There are many other celebs who also follow this bizarre technique. Are you willing to go to this extend of looking young and beautiful? Let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.