Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Weird Cases Of People Who Made It To The Guinness Book Of World Records

Posted By:

What do you think is the most bizarre thing that you have seen on the internet? Well, when you go through the Guinness Book of World Records list, you would be stunned for life when you would come across the list of people who have topped due to the most bizarre reasons possible!

Here, we bring to you the list of the most bizarre cases of individuals who have gotten their names in the Guinness Book of World Records; and the reasons will definitely stun you.

These are the people who have made a name for themselves, by either their physical appearance or due to the tactics they have applied to break the records.

Check out the list and decide on your own on who must top this list.

Array

#1: The Longest Kiss!

Images source

On Valentine's day, a couple named "Ekkachai and Laksana Tiranarat," from Thailand, broke all records by sharing the longest kiss that lasted for 58 hours, 35 minutes and 58 seconds! We wonder, who can break this record!

Array

#2: The Super-flexible Feet!

Images source

Meet Maxwell Day from the UK! Check out his feet, as they are extremely flexible. It is reported that his right foot can be turned to an unbelievable 157 degrees, while his left foot to 143 degrees! Apart from this, he holds the record for the largest foot rotation ever. We bet, this would have creeped you out as well!

Strange Guinness World Records Ever Set

Array

#3: Squirting Milk From The Eyes!

Images source

This man named Yilmaz from Turkey has made a record for squirting out milk to a distance measuring 279.5 cm, and that too from his eye! This is by far the farthest recorded measure! He uses both his nasolacrimal and tear ducts to perform this act.

Array

#4: Tallest Living Man And Shortest Living Woman

Images source

Sultan Kösen from Turkey is named as the world's tallest man alive with an unbelievable height of 251 cm! On the other hand, Jyoti Amge from India is just 62.8 cm tall, which makes her the shortest woman alive! In layman's terms, Sultan is almost 4 times taller than Jyoti!

WHATT! This Man Has The World's Largest Penis!

Array

#5: The Woman With The Smallest Waist

Images source

This amazing lady named Cathie Jung from the USA has a corseted waist that measures only 38.1 cm! If you were in the misconception that the Kardashians have the biggest waist-to-hip ratio, then she would break your myth!

Wish to read more weird cases of people who have topped the list of the most bizarre cases at the Guinness World Records, then keep checking our space, as we would share a new list shortly.

Related Articles

Read more about: life bizarre weird
Story first published: Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 18:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 13, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky