Real-life Story: Her Father In Law Abused Her And Nobody Believed It Until They Saw This…

As social media reaches out to masses, people tend to share almost everything out there.
A recent case has been revealed, where a young woman who blamed her father-in-law of abuse was not being taken seriously, as the family members could not believe the man to be doing so, until a video proved it wrong.
All that she did was to take a video of her abuse and share it with her family, only after which they believed her story.
It Happened In India!
This shameful incident happened in India, where the woman reported got abused by her father-in-law. The abuse had been happening for over a period of time.
When She Revealed It To The Family
The woman whose identity is not revealed here had apparently confronted the man in front of the family. To her surprise, she saw the family not believe her story about her abuse.
She Even Left Home
As her in-laws' family did not believe her, she left to her mum's place, where she faced another shocker of her own family denying the fact that her father-in-law would do any such thing.
She Was Told It Was…
Both her families told her that the man loved her like a daughter and blamed her for having such negative thoughts about him. After spending a few days at her mum's place, she returned to her husband's place only to be abused again.
She Decided To Take An Action
She was desperate to prove her claims of being abused. Hence, she decided to capture a video of the same and when he abused her, the act was caught on camera. She shared it with her family and he was arrested.
But Why Did Nobody Believe Her?
When we look at the video, we realise what a monster the man was. But the only thing that haunts our minds is why did nobody believe about what the woman had been telling, unless she had to have a proof of the same?
What Do You Feel?
Do you think it is high time we change our way of thinking and our own mentality? Let us know what we can do to make a difference regarding this in the comment section below.
