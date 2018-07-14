Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

How Is It Possible For A 3 Feet 6 Inch Man To Be A Porn Star?

By

Kohey Nishi is a pornstar in the adult film industry. He is different from the rest of the pornstars as he stands just 3 feet 6 inches tall!

Though he is just 3 feet 6 inches tall, this actor's lifestyle is nothing less than any other pornstar in the industry. His innocent face and his little height make him look like a child, but he is the top pornstar in Japan adult industry.

3-foot-6-inch pornstar
Image courtesy

Here, we reveal to you the details of Kohey Nishi who is just 3 feet 6 inches tall! Check it out.

A Bus In Kerala Has Been Painted With Adult Stars, And Twitter Is Going Gaga Over It!

He Is...

Kohey Nishi is a 24-year-old famous director and an actor from Japan. His real name is Kohey Nishi. He is nicknamed as Nishikun. He is a renowned artist of Japanese porn films. He is also known to direct porn movies as well.

He Has A Health Condition

Kohey is known to be suffering from a particular type of disease called "Mucopolysaccharidosis". It is a kind of a brain tumour. Due to this condition, his foot and his spinal cord seem to be very weak. Due to this, he cannot stand for too long.

About His Condition

He has been suffering from this disease since his childhood, and due to this condition, his height has remained short. This is one of the many problems that he has faced in his personal life.

About His Movies

Most of Kohey's porn movie scenes are shot when he is lying down on the bed, and this is considered to be his speciality.

He Believes He Has Special Powers

Despite his short height, he is the top hero of the porn industry. He believes that he has an extraordinary power which no other porn star in the adult industry has. He believes that if you have faith in yourself, then nobody can defeat you.

Porn Star Revealed The Devastating Effects He Faced!

For more interesting and unique content check our section Insync as we share more freshly brewed content.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: bizarre weird life
    Subscribe Newsletter
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue