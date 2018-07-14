How Is It Possible For A 3 Feet 6 Inch Man To Be A Porn Star?

Kohey Nishi is a pornstar in the adult film industry. He is different from the rest of the pornstars as he stands just 3 feet 6 inches tall!

Though he is just 3 feet 6 inches tall, this actor's lifestyle is nothing less than any other pornstar in the industry. His innocent face and his little height make him look like a child, but he is the top pornstar in Japan adult industry.

Here, we reveal to you the details of Kohey Nishi who is just 3 feet 6 inches tall! Check it out.

He Is...

Kohey Nishi is a 24-year-old famous director and an actor from Japan. His real name is Kohey Nishi. He is nicknamed as Nishikun. He is a renowned artist of Japanese porn films. He is also known to direct porn movies as well.

He Has A Health Condition

Kohey is known to be suffering from a particular type of disease called "Mucopolysaccharidosis". It is a kind of a brain tumour. Due to this condition, his foot and his spinal cord seem to be very weak. Due to this, he cannot stand for too long.

About His Condition

He has been suffering from this disease since his childhood, and due to this condition, his height has remained short. This is one of the many problems that he has faced in his personal life.

About His Movies

Most of Kohey's porn movie scenes are shot when he is lying down on the bed, and this is considered to be his speciality.

He Believes He Has Special Powers

Despite his short height, he is the top hero of the porn industry. He believes that he has an extraordinary power which no other porn star in the adult industry has. He believes that if you have faith in yourself, then nobody can defeat you.

