Transsexual 'Dragon Lady' Spent Over $60,000 To Resemble A Dragon!

This is one of the worst cases of body modification that a living human being has undergone and we bet, this look will leave a mark on your mind.

This is the story of Eva Tiamat Medusa, from Texas who was born as a man but eventually transformed his body and is now called the Transsexual "Dragon Lady"!

In this article, we are sharing the details of how Eva Tiamat Medusa who was earlier known as "Richard Hernandez" had a drastic change in life after he was diagnosed with HIV. He then decided to resemble a dragon for the rest of his life!

Richard Was Having A Regular Life

Apparently, in 1997, when Eva was known as Richard Hernandez, she was living life like a man and was working as a vice president in one of America's leading banks.

Life Changed One Fine Day!

On a fine day, Richard Hernandez was diagnosed with HIV. His life's course changed and he was determined 'not to die a human' and became a transsexual, after which he preferred being called Eva and hence quit the job and started working on her dream of being a reptile!

It Was Her Dream To Look Like A Reptile

After quitting the job, Eva started morphing herself into a reptilian form. Apparently, she claims that she was abandoned by her parents when she was just 5 years old and she was 'born again' under the care of the western diamondback rattlesnake.

The Transformation And Changes

She started her transformation with a series of scale tattoos. It was later followed by getting her nose re-shaped, and even having her ears removed. This was not the end, as she went ahead and even coloured the whites of her eyes permanently stained green. All these surgeries apparently cost her around $60,000.

The Reason Behind The Extreme Transformation

When Eva was interviewed, she revealed : 'For me, my transformation is the greatest journey of my life. There are profound reasons and deep meanings about my transformation and why I'm doing it. I have two mothers: One is my original birth mother and my second birth is to my reptilian parents, which are the rattlesnakes'.

Her Belief

Eve aims to be an open dialogue about the world of body modification. She believes she is not just a human anymore, but is instead a human and reptile!

Check on some of her pictures below.

