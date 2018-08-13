Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

This Guy Mixes His Semen In His Colleague’s Drink After A Fight

By

What is the worst thing that your colleague can do to you? Finding like-minded people at work is quite a task as generally, you do have those colleagues with whom you seem to have had misunderstandings.

Here is an example of how a colleague got one of the worst experiences of her life when she realised that her colleague had been mixing his semen in her drinks!

This Guy Mixes His Semen In His Colleague’s Drink After A Fight

Though this sounds bizarre, this is a fact that happened in a workplace where the accused 62-year-old Robert Tyson took an extreme step to get back at his boss when he had a row over her management style.

The man mixed semen in her drink in their workplace in Florida. According to reports, the 37-year-old woman noticed a distinct taste and smell while drinking water from her mug following which she found a white substance.

Belief Of Menstruation Myths That Needs To Be Broken Right Away!

She revealed that the semen was poured into her mug when she was away and a similar incident happened a while back as well. When she realised something was fishy, she checked the CCTV only to find the man mixing something from a bottle in her drink when she was not at her desk.

The man wrote an apology letter and agreed that he was the one who had mixed semen in the woman's mug in a fit of rage. After his confession, the man lost his job, and the woman was left to feel disgusted.

A Guy Had Masturbated On This Girl's Pants!!

What is your take on this? Let us know in the comment section below.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life weird bizarre
    Story first published: Monday, August 13, 2018, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 13, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue