The Most Popular Haunted Places In India

#1 Bhangarh Fort In Alwar

It is ranked as the "Most haunted place in India". Several legends have attested to the paranormal happenings inside the fort. Various incidents have been reported from this place. Even the "Archaeological Survey of India" has forbidden people from entering the fort after sunset!

# 2 Brij Raj Bhavan In Kota

This is the home of the harmless ghost of Major Burton who was killed by the Indian Sepoys during the Mutiny of 1857. It resides in the old palace built in the early 19th century and it had been converted into a heritage hotel, back in 1980. The ghost is rumored to walk around the corridors of the palace and occasionally slap the guards who sleep on their duties.

#3 Deserted Ghost Village Kuldhara In Rajasthan

It is located near Jaisalmer, and has been abandoned since the 19th century. According to history, one night in 1825, all the people of Kuldhara and the 83 nearby villages vanished all of a sudden. Apparently, the minister of the state fell in love with the beautiful daughter of the village chieftain. He taxed the village, but the chieftain and the other villagers decided to abandon the village and the land was cursed to never have any habitat, hence the village remained haunted.

#4 Dumas Black Sand Beach In Surat

This beach was used as a burial ground for long and hence is home to several tortured souls. One could hear whispers of other people talking when they were alone on the beach! Only few returned to tell the tale. Also, those who stroll in the night here are believed to never return!

#5 Tunnel No. 33 On Shimla-Kalka Train Route

A friendly ghost of Captain Barog is said to haunt this place. He was a British engineer, who was in charge of the building of this tunnel, but failed to build it. The British officers fined him and due to humiliation, he killed himself. Locals also claim that a woman seems to screamingly go running into the tunnel and then vanishes into thin air here.

