Check What Your Tongue Shape Says About Your Personality!

A Thin Tongue

People who have thin tongue are believed to have a clean heart, but on the other side, they speak too much. They don't have an intention to hurt the people, as they are straightforward and do not mince words.

What Does Your Nose Shape Reveal About You?

A Small Tongue

Individuals who have a small tongue are known to speak less and they prefer staying calm in all the situations. But, on the other hand, it is a big disadvantage too, that they cannot oppose someone easily.

A Long Tongue

Individuals who have a long tongue are believed to be wiser than the others. These people are enthusiastic about new activities and they like the company of others.

What Does Your Nail Shape Reveal About Your Personality

A Curvy Tongue

Individuals who have a curvy tongue are known to be soft-hearted. They are not somebody who will back-stab others and will always need someone to take care of them.

A Thick Tongue

Individuals who have a thick tongue are considered to be high-tempered and quarrelsome in nature. They tend to pick up fights for the smallest of reasons.

Aerodynamic-shaped Tongue

Individuals who have a pointed tongue, which is also known as the 'Aerodynamic Shaped Tongue' are known to be explicit and clever by nature. They have ease in making conspiracies and opposing someone.