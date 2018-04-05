Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Check What Your Tongue Shape Says About Your Personality!

Posted By:

Can you imagine that the shape of your tongue reveals a lot about your personality? According to a research, it is revealed that a person's personality can be related to the shape of their tongue.

The different researchers and statisticians have observed the different types of tongues over the period of time and have indeed come to a conclusion that a person's personality can be predicted, to some extent, by the shape of their tongue.

Check What Your Tongue Shape Says About Your Personality!

From a long tongue, to a fat one, to a thin one, there are many different types of tongue shapes that have been noted. Check out on what shape your tongue is and find out about the hidden characteristics of your personality.

Array

A Thin Tongue

People who have thin tongue are believed to have a clean heart, but on the other side, they speak too much. They don't have an intention to hurt the people, as they are straightforward and do not mince words.

What Does Your Nose Shape Reveal About You?

Array

A Small Tongue

Individuals who have a small tongue are known to speak less and they prefer staying calm in all the situations. But, on the other hand, it is a big disadvantage too, that they cannot oppose someone easily.

Array

A Long Tongue

Individuals who have a long tongue are believed to be wiser than the others. These people are enthusiastic about new activities and they like the company of others.

What Does Your Nail Shape Reveal About Your Personality

Array

A Curvy Tongue

Individuals who have a curvy tongue are known to be soft-hearted. They are not somebody who will back-stab others and will always need someone to take care of them.

Array

A Thick Tongue

Individuals who have a thick tongue are considered to be high-tempered and quarrelsome in nature. They tend to pick up fights for the smallest of reasons.

Array

Aerodynamic-shaped Tongue

Individuals who have a pointed tongue, which is also known as the 'Aerodynamic Shaped Tongue' are known to be explicit and clever by nature. They have ease in making conspiracies and opposing someone.

Related Articles

Read more about: life personality test predictions
Story first published: Thursday, April 5, 2018, 11:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 5, 2018
Subscribe Newsletter
 

Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky