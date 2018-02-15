Woman Posed As A Man & Married 2 Girls For The Sake Of Dowry!

The Incident Happened In India

This bizarre incident happened in Uttarakhand, Nainital district, in India. The incident came to light after one of the wives had registered a complaint of being harassed for dowry by Sweety (the accused).

It All Started On Facebook!

The woman whose actual identity was revealed as 'Sweety Sen' had apparently created an account on Facebook with a pseudo name of 'Krishna Sen' in 2013. Since then, she had been posting pictures of herself as a man. She targeted several innocent women and tried to entice them with lewd talk.

The First Wife Was A Double Graduate!

This incident still makes us wonder on how innocently such an educated woman was tricked by Sweety into believing that she was a man! According to sources, Sen had started beating her "wife", who holds a double master's degree, and demanded for dowry! During the wedding, she had taken 8.5 lakh rupees from the woman's family to set up a factory as well.

The Second Wife Was One Of The Guests Of Her Wedding!

It is said that the "second wife" was present during Sen's first wedding as a guest. After a year of being in the relationship, Sweety had lured another woman from a small town and married her, post two years of her first wedding.

The First Wife Had Lodged A Complaint

Apparently, the second wife is said to have realised the sexuality of Sweety, but she remained tight-lipped, as Sweety had paid her money to not reveal about her truth to the world. But the first wife was being tortured and harassed for dowry and hence she decided to file a police complaint.

How Did She Fake Her Wedding For So Long?

It is said that Sweety never allowed the women to touch her and instead used sex toys in the dark to please them. Since the women were unaware of this, they believed her!

But Why All This?

After learning about her case, it only makes us wonder on what made her do this? Is this a mental condition, or was she clever enough at faking her identity in the desire of making some quick money?

