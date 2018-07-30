Real Life Stories: Jobless Man Who Offered Resume On Streets Got Offer From Google!

Being jobless can be the most painful thing to experience especially when you move to a new city and dream of making it big, and the struggle seems never to end unless you find a job.

Doing odd jobs to survive in a new city full of strangers can be quite demotivating but not giving up on your dreams and finding on new ways in which you can get creative and find ways of achieving your goals.

This is one such story of a lucky chap who was jobless, and his luck changed after his story was shared with the world!

These are some of the details of how David Casarez the lucky guy landed with over 200 job offers once his story went viral.

Here Are Some Details About The Man Of The Hour

He is a web designer by profession. David got an administration degree from the University of Texas. He was fired from his last job, and he was finding a job in Silicon Valley in the most creative way.

He Started Offering People His Resume

He started offering his resume to people on the streets of Silicon Valley, and this is when a woman saw his state, and she was amused with the way the man being jobless and homeless did not take the money and instead offered her his resume.

Jasmine Scoffield Shared His Story With The World

Her Tweet read:"Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT, so we can help David out!"

Today I saw this young homeless man asking for people to take a resume rather than asking for money. If anyone in the Silicon Valley could help him out, that would be amazing. Please RT so we can help David out! pic.twitter.com/ewoE3PKFx7 — FullMakeup Alchemist (@jaysc0) July 27, 2018

Her Post Started Trending

#getdavidajob started trending on Twitter once that her tweet was posted. She revealed more details about him in one of her tweets that read: "I just got off the phone with David. We spoke for about an hour. He came to the Silicon Valley with a dream to be successful in tech and has a lot to offer the community. He's sleeping in parks & still trying to get freelance work, interviews, and applications in."

Since Then There Is No Looking Back For Him

Once Jasmine's post went viral, David has got more than 200 job offers for. Some of these offers are from big companies like Google, LinkedIn, Netflix and a lot more! Furthermore, the job offers are still coming, and David has to make a choice yet.

