Google Doodle Celebrates The 7th Day Of Winter Olympics

Posted By:

In the Valentine's Day special doodle, one could see the display of an animated short story that told us the tale of two figure-skating birds in love.

Doodle Celebrates Olympics 7th Day

In today's doodle, the Archerfish is seen excelling at biathlon. 

Doodle Celebrates Olympics 7th Day

The game is also known as spit-and-swim. In this doodle, one can see the Archerfish having its eyes on the flies and getting all its aims right and it is ultimately winning the competition with a Gold medal.

Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day & The 6th Day Of Winter Olympics

Doodle Celebrates Olympics 7th Day

As we earlier revealed that the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics is being held in South Korea, the audience will see more than 2000 athletes from 92 countries at 102 events across 15 sports.

Doodle Celebrates 7th Day Of Olympics

Until the last day of the Olympics, Google is said to release a new doodle each day and it will run till the conclusion of the Games, which is on the 25th of February. Overall, 17 doodles will be released for the entire event.

Doodle Celebrates Olympics 7th Day

The list of games include skiing, skating, luge, ski jumping, ice hockey, snowboarding among others.

Google Doodle Celebrates The 5th Day Of Winter Olympics

Doodle Celebrates Olympics 7th Day

Keep checking our space for more updates on the latest Google doodles.

Story first published: Thursday, February 15, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
