Google Doodle Celebrates The 5th Day Of Winter Olympics

During the Winter Olympics 2018, starting your day with a new doodle is pretty interesting, as it brings in a good interest among the readers as to what the doodles have in store each day.

Today, Google has marked Day 5 of the Snow Games. In today's doodle, one can see a Raccoon Dog competing in the sport of Luge. The doodle is visible on most Google homepages across the world.

The Snow Games, which are also known as the Winter Olympics, is currently taking place in Pyeongchang in North Korea. In this event, athletes from across the world gather to celebrate the spirit of the sports and winter games; and the event lasts for 17 days.

Check on to know more details about the doodle and the event.

About The Doodle The current doodle shows off a slider 'Raccoon Dog' who seems to wake up from his slumber sleep and wins the Luge competition with a Gold Medal! The doodle shows the dog having a 300-feet drop and sliding all his way to victory. About The Raccoon Dog According to reports, the Raccoon dog is seen with features that are similar to a fox. This dog is a Korean native and it can run at a speed of 153 km per hour! Google Doodle Celebrates Day 3 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics About The Luge As shown in the doodle, Luge is a winter sport where the participants participate individually or in a team of two. The participants ride on a flat sledge, while lying faceup and have their feet first. It is considered as the riskiest of sports out there. More About The Sport The sport Luge is said to be one of the most risky sports, as there have been many deaths of sportsmen that have been reported, or them getting injured, in this game. It continues to be the fastest sport on ice. The game is contested on a specially designed ice track. So, let's wait for what is next in store for the new doodle tomorrow. Keep checking our space, as we bring to you details on the doodles every day!