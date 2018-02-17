Google Doodle Celebrates 9th Day Of Winter Olympics

The Doodle Series!

The doodle series are dedicated to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which has been happening from 9 February and will go on until the 25th of February, 2018, in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

About The Doodle

In today's Google doodle, it shows the scene of a hockey match happening inside the rink. A rink is a place where ice-hockey matches are played.

The Cranes Are Seen Competing With Each Other

As the doodle progresses, there are 2 cranes which are seen competing against each other and they meet in the middle, at the face off. The cranes seem to be "unflappable"; however, they are seen flying from one side of the rink to the other. Once the whistle from the referee is blown, the game starts.

More About The Doodle

As the game starts, it is seen that an unexpected incident happens in which the puck, which is the disk that is used as a ball in the ice hockey game, drops into a hole on the ice sheet, on which the cranes are seen skating on. Eventually, there is a noise from beneath the ice sheet, wherein a friendly fish is seen popping out of water that returns the puck! This is one of the cutest doodles that has been created during these snow games.

The Google Doodle Reveals

The Google doodle hints about the level of teamwork involved in the sport, which further reveals: "this game has truly reached new depths of cross-species cooperation! Who needs competition when you've got teamwork?"

What do you think about today's doodle? Let us know in the comment section below.