Google Doodle Celebrates Day 13 Of The Winter Olympics

Posted By:

As the Snow Games 2018 seem to be nearing the end on February 25th, 2018, there are more and more interesting doodles that are being created each day.

google doodle

The past doodle updates reveal on how creative the team has been tirelessly working to create an exciting doodle each day.

google doodle

In today's doodle, Google is seen celebrating the "Day 13" of the Olympics with a fascinating illustration of a millipede getting ready to speed-skate.

Google Doodle Celebrates Day 11 Of The Winter Olympics

google doodle

Each day, Google is seen depicting animals that are seen taking part in the sports. In the previous doodles, a Flying Squirrel, Hare and Tortoise, Cranes, 'the Grebes', which were the lovebirds for this Valentine, were among the animal illustrations, which were seen participating in different snow games like figure-skating, luge, ice-hockey, and a lot more.

Google Doodle Celebrates 12th Day Of The Winter Olympics

google doodle

In today's doodle, it it seen that a millipede is all set to prove his worth of winning a gold medal, as he whooshes his way through the snow with his countless little legs in colourful, beautiful skating shoes.

google doodle

So, keep checking our section for more such doodle updates and other interesting stories!

Story first published: Wednesday, February 21, 2018, 10:29 [IST]
