Google Doodle Celebrates 12th Day Of The Winter Olympics

All About The Doodle

In today's doodle, one can see a flying squirrel taking the lead by jumping over the rest of the contestants and winning the race with a gold medal.

Google Doodle Celebrates Day 11 Of The Winter Olympics

According To Sources...

According to the Google Doodle sources, the 'Flying Squirrel' is said to be the crowd favourite at the Olympics event and has a huge advantage over his rivals since he can fly.

It Flies High

The squirrel is seen taking the leap and flying across the sky for a while. This makes him the clear winner. Later in the doodle he is seen landing right near the judge's feet and he collects his winning medal.

Happenings At The Game…

As per the official sources for this year's Olympic Winter Games, there are 4 major events taking place: the Men's Normal Hill Individual, Ladies' Normal Hill Individual, Men's Large Hill Individual and the Men's Team Event.

Keep checking our space for more such updates on the latest doodles.