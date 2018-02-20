Google Doodle Celebrates 12th Day Of The Winter Olympics

Google Doodle is celebrating the Doodle Snow Games series and on the 12th day of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, Google Doodle focusses on ski jumping.
As we have been sharing all the latest doodles we reveal details about today's doodle and the game. In this doodle, we can see the action straight from the Ski Jumping Ramp where a Flying Squirrel is seen completing his jump!
Check on for more details about the event and the doodle...
All About The Doodle
In today's doodle, one can see a flying squirrel taking the lead by jumping over the rest of the contestants and winning the race with a gold medal.
Google Doodle Celebrates Day 11 Of The Winter Olympics
According To Sources...
According to the Google Doodle sources, the 'Flying Squirrel' is said to be the crowd favourite at the Olympics event and has a huge advantage over his rivals since he can fly.
It Flies High
The squirrel is seen taking the leap and flying across the sky for a while. This makes him the clear winner. Later in the doodle he is seen landing right near the judge's feet and he collects his winning medal.
Happenings At The Game…
As per the official sources for this year's Olympic Winter Games, there are 4 major events taking place: the Men's Normal Hill Individual, Ladies' Normal Hill Individual, Men's Large Hill Individual and the Men's Team Event.
Keep checking our space for more such updates on the latest doodles.
Related Articles
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 11 Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 10 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates 9th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates The 7th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Valentine's Day & The 6th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates The 5th Day Of Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 4 Of The Winter Olympics
- Google Doodle Celebrates Day 3 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics
- Google Celebrates Day 2 Of The Winter Olympics 2018 With A Doodle
- Google Doodle Celebrates The Start Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics 2018
- Google Doodle Honours Kamala Das - The ‘Mother Of Modern English Poetry’
- Today Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Fearless Nadia On Her 110th Birth Anniversary!
- Weird Things Discovered On Google Earth Pictures
Boldsky - Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to Boldsky.