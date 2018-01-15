Girl Had A Tapeworm Cyst, Which Was Half The Size Of Her Brain, Removed!

There are many bizarre and weird conditions of health that can shock or stun us. From a face melting condition to tumours that are really huge, these can give one a shock upon knowing of the criticalities.

Here, in this article, we are sharing a story of a young girl named Nita Juggi, from India, who suffered from a bizarre condition of having a tapeworm cyst that was so big that the neurosurgeons claimed it to be half the size of her brain!

So, check out more details on this incident.