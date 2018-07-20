Beautiful Father-daughter Moment Shared During The Bride's Dance

Weddings are magical, powerful and emotional. There is no more moving than to see two people whole love each other join together for life. This is the time when you would see fathers being the most emotional as they would be parting away from the most precious things about their lives, their daughters!

Anything can trigger the emotions from seeing the bride walk down the aisle, to the first dance or even the special vows or a great speech.

The video is a real proof of the touching effect a wedding has on the people who are blood-related to the bride and the groom. As a father, this man got the best surprise of his life on his daughter's wedding day while the duo was having a father-daughter dance.



It's always beautiful to see the surprises that happen on wedding days. Usually, it is the parents surprising the newlyweds, although it has been known to occur the other way around.

The surprise can also happen in the form of a unique father-daughter dance. This wedding surely surprises the father who experienced many emotions in a single go when his daughter played her voice recording during their dance. For sure, down in history, this is one of the best gifts we have ever seen.

This beautiful, breathtaking bride was keen on doing something extraordinary for her beloved father on her big day. She knew she wanted to surprise him during the father-daughter dance, but she couldn't figure out what to do.

This was when she came up with the idea to play a recording of herself, as a 3-year-old, singing in the middle of the song. Her dad had no idea what was about to happen. The father is in for a genuinely nostalgic surprise that made him burst into tears during the dance. As if giving away his daughter wasn't emotional enough, his daughter had one more surprise up her sleeve as a newlywed.

Watch his face as he hears her 3-year-old voice. The song in question is the one made famous from Barney, "I love you, you love me, we're a happy family".The touched dad immediately breaks down in tear, mid-dance.

While he heard her baby voice, it had brought up so many emotions of how proud he felt of the woman she has become. What a fantastic memory that this father and daughter will get to share for a lifetime!

This beautiful video is a reminder that no matter how big we all grow up, we would still always be daddy's little kid!

It is often said that a positive father-daughter relationship can create a significant impact on a young girl's life and it can also determine whether or not she develops into a strong, confident woman.

Also, this young girl's little gesture was a pleasant surprise not only to the father but the rest as well, since the video is so emotional!

Also, this young girl's little gesture was a pleasant surprise not only to the father but the rest as well, since the video is so emotional!