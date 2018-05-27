WOW! Every Man In This Village Has 2 Wives!

Getting married is a big task and managing a married life is a bigger task! But this is a case that will make you wonder how do they even manage to live a life like this!

This Village Is In Rajasthan

Derasar is a village in Barmer district of Rajasthan, India. In this village, around 70 Muslim families are residing. These Muslim families follow the tradition of getting married twice and they lead a happy life with their two wives!

The Belief

The reason why men marry twice in this village is quite shocking. It is believed that in this village, a man cannot have kids from his first wife, so for having kids, he has to get married again!

The Myth

Here, the villagers believe that getting married for the second time to have kids has actually been proven to be a truth. It is reported that all the families have kids at their home from the second wife and not from the first wife. Hence, this is where the tradition started from.

Those Who Broke The Tradition

It is believed that though the tradition seems to be baseless, there are some families in the village in which the men have married only once, but it is reported that they couldn't get a single child from their first wife!

The Strange Fact

Though, no woman would like to share her man with any other woman, the strange part about this village is, no first wife of a man is either insecure or jealous of the second wife and they all seem to live together under one roof in harmony.

