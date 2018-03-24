What Does Your Hair Length Reveal About Your Personality

Short Hair

This is also known as the "Pixie" cut. Women who have this type of hairstyle are individuals whom nothing can drag them down. They are confident, very sociable and mature. They tend to find it easy to make sincere and long-term friendships. Apart from this, they are self-assured. They also love jobs that can emphasize on their intelligence. They are flirty and this look will always make them look young.

Bob Hair

Women with this length of hair always prefer to speak the truth, even though it hurts. They are known to be straightforward and know on how to balance between their personal and professional lives. Apart from this, they are fearless, bold and intelligent as well. They can't stand the same old routine and they love to experiment with new things all the time.

Lob Hair

This length of hair, which is also known as the shoulder-length cut reveals that these women are happy with their feminine, elegant appearance. The complexes that they have do not go with them and their natural beauty melts anyone who gets in their way. This is why they are experts in making new friends. On the other hand, they also love challenges and new projects.

Long Hair

Long hair of women suggests that they are very careful and patient. But at the same time, they are quite dreamy. When it comes to love, they tend to surrender themselves completely. On the other hand, they are also very selective and demanding with their partner. They also like to fight for their dreams and they do the impossible to achieve their goals. Apart from this, their perseverance is something that will help them reap great achievements.

