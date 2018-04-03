Snorting Condom Challenge Is The Next In Thing!

This is the worst challenge that you would read about! From various crazy challenges that people are inventing for no reason and just for the sake of thrill will leave you baffled with this bizarre challenge of "Condom Snorting".
We reveal the disgusting details of the trick and the challenge on the whole.
For the individuals who're reading this piece of article, avoid taking up this challenge, as it can easily lead to suffocation and death.
The Challenge Dates Back To 1993!
Do you know that this challenge is not the latest one, as teens have reportedly been snorting condoms for years now. According to sources, the roots of the dangerous trend of snorting condom can be traced back to October 1993, where a Kent University's campus newspaper is said to have written about the "Jim Rose Circus Sideshow", where Jim is said to have opened the show "by inhaling a condom through his nose and spitting it out of his mouth."
All About The Challenge
The "Snorting condom challenge" sees young kids making videos of themselves, in which they are seen snorting an unwrapped condom up one nostril. The condom is then pulled out from the throat and out from the mouth.
The Health Hazards Of The Challenge
Health experts from across the world have urged teens to not take part in this specific challenge because the rubber from the condom seems to potentially get caught in a person's airway and block their ability to breathe.
Doctors Reveal
Even though the challenge looks disgusting, there are those individuals who still try taking up this challenge. Health experts reveal that the spermicidal lubricant which is found on most condoms seems to irritate the inner lining of the nose and it can cause an allergic reaction or an infection.
This Is Not The Only Crazy Challenge
Well, internet challenges are only getting worst and bizarre. In 2012, more than 50,000 YouTube video clips showed youngsters taking up the cinnamon challenge, where people swallowed a tablespoon of dry cinnamon with no water, gag and spew out a cloud of orange dust as a part of the weird challenge.
What do you think of this challenge? Let us know in the comment section below.
