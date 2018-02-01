Weird Case Of A Woman Who Has Balloons Inserted In Her Face

She Is From China

Xiao Yan is a 23-year-old woman from Guizhou, China. She was born with the congenital melanocytic nevus condition. According to medical reports, this condition affects just one in 500,000 people.

This Model Got 25 Surgeries Done In 9 Years & There Is No Stopping Her!

She Revealed That The Mole Was Hurting Her…

Xiao began to complain about a mole that was hurting her a lot. This became a concern to the doctors, as they were worried that the mole would become cancerous in nature.

The Bizarre Treatment

The doctors decided to remove the mole on the woman's face, hence they needed facial skin tissue for a graft that could cover the wound once the birthmark was removed. The doctors decided to insert 4 expanding balloons around her face. This was a trick to grow some extra skin.

What! Did She REALLY Undergo 50 Surgeries To Look This Way?

She Has 4 Expanding Balloons In Her Face That Are Regularly Expanded!

According to reports, she needs to go to the hospital to have these balloons filled with more fluid, so that they gradually expand. Over a period of time, the balloons have gradually become more noticeable and she has tried to maintain a normal life by covering her face with a hoodie, when she is out in public.

Her Treatment Would Continue For A Few More Months…

According to doctors, her treatment will continue for a further five more months. Her family has been quite supportive to her, while she is undergoing this painful process, and they also are working hard on raising funds for her treatment.

We wish her a speedy recovery. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comment section below.