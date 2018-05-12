Are You Single? Now You Can Rent A Girlfriend For 10 Rs Here!!

If you have been a loner who wishes to spend some good time with a partner or a friend, but being an introvert can make it difficult for you to approach. But what happens when you get an opportunity to spend some good time with a beautiful young girl at the cost of just 10 rs?

Sounds to be something impossible right? Well, here is some good news for the lads who have been longing to make their social networking site rich by posting pictures with young, beautiful girls of their choice and it is hardly anything!

Wondering how? Then find out below as we reveal the details of this interesting concept of hiring a girlfriend for the cost of just 10 bucks!

They Met At A Sex Change Clinic And Are All Set To Marry

This Interesting Place Is In China!

Well, this may disappoint many as the place is in South China's Guangdong Province, where a shopping complex named "The Vitality City in Heyuan City" has a store that has a number of beautiful young girls and models who stand like a podium in the store.

The Concept Of The Shop!

Here, the men are allowed to select the one woman that they like and wish to take them away as their girlfriend by paying only 10 Rs for 20 minutes. Imagine that all that it takes to spend on a girlfriend of your choice, you have pay just Rs 10! Interesting right!

More About The Golden Offer!

To avail this "Golden Offer," all that a guy needs to do is scan a QR code on the chosen girl's mobile phone and pay the price! And once the QR code is scanned, the girl can accompany the man in the mall and take them around the stores and even carry their shopping bags if asked to do so. The men renting these girls could even ask them out on lunch or date. If anyone want to continue further after completing 20 minutes, the fee amount has to be paid again.

But Hey, There Is A Catch!

But taking out the girl out with you is not easy as there is a catch! Here the men who avail the offer can only take the girl only in the premises of the shopping complex only. Apart from this, there is no touching that is allowed without their consent.

Insane! Love-making Dolls Are Like A Family Here!

So Are You Ready?

So let us know if you are planning to head to The Vitality City shopping complex of China to rent a girlfriend for as low as Rs 10! For more such interesting and viral stories, then keep checking our section as we bring in the most bizarre stories from across the world!