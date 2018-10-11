Have You Heard About The Fake Camel Toe Knickers?

Fashion statements can be created with an unusual theme or idea. Many bizarre fashion trends make you wonder what the person was even thinking before creating it.
Camel toe knickers are one such product that has become the latest bizarre underwear fashion trend.
This bizarre fashion trend has hit the United Kingdom. Check out more details of the same.
The Term “Camel Toe”
Camel Toe is an effect that is created by a pair of trousers or shorts that would fit very tightly around a woman's groin. Thus drawing attention to the shape of the external genitals.
The Product Is Described As
The product description on online sites describe the product as: "Similar to a good bra, these quirky panties promise to "lift and separate"."You can be sure that you will leave an impression on the people you meet."
These Pants Are Focused To Cater…
It is believed that these party pants have found a market with the transgender community. The male genitalia of the transgenders can be concealed quite effectively with these magical pants!
