Halloween 2019: What's The Reason Behind Celebrating This Spooky Day

It is October and it's Halloween time! But, have you ever known as to why Halloween is even celebrated or how did the trend begin? This time of the year is the best time to dress up and make unique things that signify the Halloween celebration. Like every year, this year too, Halloween will be celebrated on 31 October.

Here, in this article, we are about to share the story of how Halloween began and how well this trendy festival has evolved over the years.

Halloween is celebrated on the evening before the Christian feast of All Saint's Day, and this year it falls on 31st October!

Every year, about 65% of the Americans decorate their homes and offices for this festival; and this is a percentage that has been exceeded only by Christmas.

Its Origin... It was originally known as a pagan holiday, which was celebrated as honouring the dead. It was also referred to as the "All Hallows Eve" and it dates back to over 2000 years ago. It Was Originally Celebrated As... It was celebrated as an ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, where people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off the roaming ghosts. It Is Celebrated Around... Halloween culture can be traced back to the Druids, which is a Celtic culture in Ireland, Britain and Northern Europe. The roots of this festival lie in the feast of Samhain that was annually celebrated on October 31st to honour the dead. It Is Also Known As... This festival is also known as the harvest festival that is celebrated with huge sacred bonfires. This marks the end of the Celtic year and the beginning of a new one. Trick-or-Treat Is The Fun Part... Though the origin of this festival was based on superstition, people believed that the souls of the dead roamed on the streets and villages at night. They also believed that not all spirits were friendly, they left gifts and treats to pacify the evil and ensured that the next year's crops would be plentiful. The Dressing Bit... This is the best part about the entire festival, where people dress up in some of the most weird, bizarre ways and party hard. Keep checking our section, as we bring to you some of the most interesting costumes that you can try this Halloween! Stay tuned!