ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Halloween 2019: Weird And Gross Candies From Across The World

    By
    |

    Halloween is a festival to dress up in scary costumes and indulge in crazy candies. There was a time when it used to be only kids going door to door on a trick or treat mission. But, today adults pay close attention to the trick or treat errand.

    If you want to have some fun tonight with the adults who pop up at your doorstep for treats, fill their bags with gross candies. These funny gross candies are disgusting to look at but yummy to taste.

    Boldsky has put together some of the weird candies you can opt for this Halloween 2019. These Halloween candies are famous around the world because of their look and uncanny names. If you are completely grossed out with the name, you should leave it aside and only go in for the candy in that wrapper.

    This Halloween 2019, try out these weird Halloween candies. Take a look:

    Flavour Beans

    If you are a true devotee of Harry Potter, then you wouldn't mind trying his weird candy. For those who are familiar with Mr Potter, Bertie Botts and the confectionary concoctions, this candy collection of jelly beans will surely be a treat. The delightful flavours such as dirt, ear wax, rotten egg, soap and vomit are enticing and taste just as the name suggests.

    Flush Toilet Candy

    How would you like a toilet full of sugar? All you need to do is to flip the lid and dip in one of your flavoured lollipop plungers. Clog your toilet with your favourite lollipop.

    TOP DISGUSTING TRIBAL FOOD

    Scorpion Lollipops

    Each of these yummy weird Halloween lollipops is a must-try. The sweet contains actual ants, crickets dipped in chocolate or scorpions encased in the lollipop.

    Ear Wax Candy

    Ear Wax Candy is a perfect gross Halloween candy. If you've ever got the craving to eat ear wax, then this is your chance to taste it. However, don't get too excited as it isn't real wax. Inside the ear canal is a fruity-jelly substance which looks like wax. Dip in your plastic swab, scoop out some wax and lick away.

    Zit Poppers

    These gross candies are shaped like huge pimples. It is loaded with gooey jelly which when you squeeze or pop out to taste, it feels like you are popping a zit on your face and eating right into it.

    Chock Ca-Ca

    Chock Ca-Ca comes in bite-size pieces of chocolate. These weird Halloween candies are shaped like babies poop which is left behind in their diapers. To make this treat all the more interesting, you get your very own piece of Chock Ca-Ca wrapped in a diaper!

    Lick Your Wounds

    We all have the tendency to rip that band-aid off after a wound is healed. But, have you ever felt the urge to lick what's left behind? If you have, here is your moment with this yummy Halloween candy. Place the aid over your hand, peel the wrapper and lick the candy scab.

    More HALLOWEEN News

    Read more about: halloween sweets
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue