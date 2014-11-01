Halloween 2019: Five Fun Things You Can Do On This Day Pulse lekhaka-Asha Das

So what're your plans for Halloween party? There are so many things to do on Halloween. All must have begun to think on the crazy things to do on Halloween. Like every year, this year too, the day will be celebrated on 31 October.

Its origin lies in the ancient customs regarding death and prayers for the souls. Now, it is a festival. Scaring people and friends is always fun. Scary music, spooky decorations and costumes, there's no end to creativity here.

Halloween is really a great fun time of the year. Some say it is celebrated to glorify everything that is evil and unpleasant.

Partying with your friends and family with the scariest costumes and decorations can be great fun. Bring out the little devil in you with the costumes and makeup.

WHAT IS HALLOWEEN?

For the Halloween party, get your friends and family together and have an awesome party. Make ghosts, goblins and ghouls themes of the party. Things to do on Halloween should be scary. Crazy things to do on Halloween party should be listed out to make it fun.

Make your kids also involved in Halloween party as kids will surely love the decorations and costumes. Dragging your kid’s attention from television to Halloween party is very easy by having fun elements and games.

Costumes: One of the craziest things to do on Halloween is to have weird costumes. Scary devil, zombie, a blood demon can be the right costumes for the fun party. Shop for the best costumes with masks, it should make everybody afraid. It can also be very messy and scary.

Decorating scary house: Another thing to do on Halloween is to make the surroundings haunting and scary to have a devilish effect on the party. You can also choose some themes for a haunted house feel. Pumpkin carving is also important for a Halloween party.

Making food spooky: Make a vampire punch, bone crunch sandwiches, spider leg trial mix, monster toes and creepy gel crawlies. These all should be decorated likewise to make the party scary and crazy. Doing crazy things on Halloween foods can make the party successful.

Scary stories, songs and games: Select that music and songs that will create a scary feel. Playing Halloween noises on the entrance will be great. The craziest things to do on Halloween is to create an atmosphere suitable for it.

Terrifying prank: Without making pranks on your friends or family, Halloween will be incomplete. You should make some pranks, according to your wits and situation. A simple “BOO” works brilliantly if you do it at the right time. But make sure you do not go overboard with it.

It comes only once in a year. It is time to scare people and play prank as well. It is not just a party. It is a get together to decorate your home and yourself in the scariest way possible. Have fun.