Valentine Rose Colours & Their Meaning Pulse oi-Denise Baptiste

A bouquet of roses is a most traditional gift that is exchanged by lovers on Valentine's Day. This beautiful gift is accompanied by a wrapped present and it is the most awaited gift of the year.

Every year, on this day of love, couples exchange gifts and one of these Valentine roses have to be in the lot. Did you know that these Valentine rose colours have a traditional meaning, which symbolises the giver's feelings towards the recipient?

Well, though the red rose symbolises love and romance, the yellow and pink roses also have a deep meaning and connection.

Likewise, even the white rose that often signifies death has a special meaning when it comes to Valentine's day. According to "love gurus", it is safe for one to give a loved one a white rose to bind the day of love.

So, this Valentine's day, if you are planning to gift that special someone a bouquet of roses,here is something that you should know about the colour of that beautiful flower.

By knowing the meaning of the colour of the rose, you will surely fall deeper in love with your beautiful loved one. Take a look:

Red Rose: The beautiful red rose which defines the meaning of Valentine's day means you are in love. Gifting a red rose to someone symbolises that you romance, beauty and perfection. White Rose: The purity of the white rose is special. Giving a white rose to someone on V-day only means truth and innocence. It is also ideally the best for long distance couples who are in a relationship, since white roses mean that you miss that special someone. Pink Rose: Pale pink roses connote grace, gentleness and gratitude. They also denote young love, which is pure and ever kind. Peach Roses: Peach roses speak of appreciation and gratitude. Gifting someone peach roses on Valentine's day will be special, since you are acknowledging that person's presence. Burgandy Roses: To express beauty, burgandy roses are the best pick to give a lady on this day of love. Orange Roses: Orange roses communicate enthusiasm and desire on the part of the sender. Do spice up your love life this V-day by gifting some orange roses to your lady love. Yellow Roses: Yellow roses indicate friendship and freedom, so don't send them if your intentions are romantic and long-lasting in nature; you could actually be insulting the recipient!