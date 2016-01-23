ENGLISH

    Interesting Facts About Republic Day That Will Take You By Surprise

    By
    |

    Most of us know more about the Independence Day and that it id on 26 January but very few people know bout the significance of this day. It was in the ear 1950, the Constitution of India was first circulated. To honour that day, every year we celebrate the Republic day on 6th January.

    India became an independent Republic on that day in 1950. We all know that India achieved its independence on 15 august 1947.

     

    Soon after Independence, the drafting committee was formed in order to prepare the Constitution of India. Dr Ambedkar was the chairman of that committee.

    Now, let us know more facts about the Republic Day.

    Facts About Republic Day

    1. The Constitution of India was first circulated on Republic Day in the year 1950.

     

    2. The originals of the Constitution are still preserved in the Parliament house of India. They were written in English and Hindi.

    3. The Republic day speech is given by the President of India whereas the Independence day is addressed by the Prime minister of India.

    4. Indian Constitution is said to be the longest in the entire world. It contains 22 parts and 448 articles.

    5. It took nearly 166 days to draft the Constitution. The drafting committee worked on it.

    6. Nearly 94 amendments were made to the Constitution till date.

    7. Dr. Rajendra Prasad was the first president who took his oath on Republic Day in the year 1950.

