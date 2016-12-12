New Year 2020: Instead Of Partying, You Can Do These Amazing Things To Make This Day Fulfilling Pulse lekhaka-Lekhaka

New Year 2020 is almost here and the preparation is on the top-notch throughout the world. Like others, you too are definitely preparing for something special, right? Is partying on your list too?

Many of you have already booked a venue, we're sure, where you can rock the dance floor with great energy. Many of you must have also planned for organizing a house party. A barbeque night at your lawn with red wine is surely a good plan.

But, is it becoming repetitive every year? Then why not start the coming year differently by doing something totally different?

There are lots of innovative things you can do to make your upcoming year special and these will definitely keep you contented from the inside. Have you planned anything like that yet?

Well, here are some amazing ideas which you can follow to make the New Year celebration even more special for you and your loved one.

1. Go For A Long Drive: Whether you are a newly wedded couple or a middle-aged duo, a long drive on New Year's Eve is really a good plan for you. Check the position of your car before starting the journey and choose a place that is out of the regular chaos. Enjoy the first sunrise of New Year together and capture the moment in your hearts forever. 2. Arrange A Movie Date: Throughout the year, you don't get enough cozy time to spend with your partner. Make the New Year's Eve a special movie night with all your favourite movies. Arrange DVDs of your favourite movies and start playing those at night. Get cozy with your partner and enjoy movies with snacks and drinks. 3. Make Cards: If you are a complete family person and want to do something fun with your kids, it is really a good plan. You need to start at least one week before the New Year, so that you can prepare wonderful cards for your loved ones. Engage your kids and they will enjoy it without a doubt. 4. Have Fun With Stray Children: Want to celebrate New Year in a different way? You can arrange something special for these children who are deprived of everything around them. Gift them something nice, arrange food and include other fun elements to make their New Years' special too. 5. Spend Your Day At An Old-Age Home: Throughout the year, they wait for their near ones and go to bed with lots of aspiration. Can you make their New Year special? Spend your day with them and see how much warmth and welcome you'll receive and feel. That can be enough on a wintry day to keep your heart warm. 6. Cook Together: Dinner on the New Year's Eve is really very special. Why don't you cook with your partner and make the whole experience special and lovable? You can get cozy, have lots of fun and finally prepare yummy dishes together. 7. Relive Your Old Memories: Walking down the memory lane is really very special. Holding hands of your beloved and visiting those places where you have met the first time is really awesome. And if you do this on New Year's Eve, it will bring you so many such lovable memories that you can cherish together.