A Real Life Surprise By Sunfeast At Bengaluru Airport

What is the most boring thing about travelling in flights? I think we would all agree that it is waiting at the conveyor belt for our checked in luggage to arrive. But if you were present at the Bengaluru airport when Sunfeast turned it into a virtual farm, it would have changed your perception forever.

ITC Foods launched its new product Sunfeast Farmlite in a very novel way. Farmlite did an activity at the Bengaluru airport that stressed on fitness and the goodness of eating 'farm fresh' foods.

This video shows us how surprised the passengers were when the conveyor belt stopped working and a message flashed on the screen that it would have to be repaired manually. A green arrow pointed to the direction of a number of gym cycles kept among virtual trees and it said 'Need Your Help'. Slowly, the travellers were bored of waiting and moved towards the cycles. As they started pedalling, the luggage belt started working again.

When the passengers realised what was happening, more people joined in. Finally, the Farmlite surprise at the Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport became a huge hit among the people. They all helped the luggage belt move and also burned some calories in the process. And in this way, the new ITC Farmlite biscuits were launched.

But the surprise planned by ITC Farmlite at the Bengaluru airport was not over yet. With the luggage came special gift baskets full of Sunfeast Farmlite Oats and Almonds and Sunfeast Farmlite Oats and Raisins which are the two new brands of healthy cookies that are being launched by ITC Foods.

This is the first time that Sunfeast from the house of ITC will enter into the 'health' segment for biscuits. It was certainly a start that got a 'healthy' response from the passengers. We are sure you don't want to miss the happy faces in the video who were glad to lose some calories and eat healthy fibre rich biscuits as a fruit of their hard work.