Diwali 2019: Why Light Fire Crackers And Add To Pollution When You Can Go Green This Dipawali Pulse lekhaka-Asha Das

The term 'Diwali' or 'Dipawali' has originated from the Sanskrit word and means "rows of lighted lamps" and probably all Indians are aware of this festival. It celebrates the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, hope over despair and evil over good. This is a festival that is celebrated over a five-day period, and the last day falls on the darkest new moon night. This year, in 2019, Diwali will be celebrated on 27 October.

In case you are planning to light firecrackers during Diwali, think twice or maybe you can google "climate justice". Who said that bursting firecrackers is an integral part of Diwali? Also, some believe that it is an inseparable part of this festival. In case you don't know, firecrackers were imported to India from China and therefore, it is definitely not an Indian concept.

There is no harm in celebrating festivals but we all should do it in a responsible manner. It is essential that we provide a clean and safe environment for our children. We have listed some ways by which you can celebrate a green Diwali this year and also take care of your environment at the same time.

Take Care Of Animals

Diwali is mainly about getting in new things. This includes clothes, shoes and various other things in the house. Apart from spending money, you can actually do something nice for the stray dogs. Not only you need to keep your children safe, but it is our responsibility that we also take care of the animals around us.

Use Diyas

For the festival of lights, the whole house needs to be lit with lights. Many houses use electrical lights to help save time and effort. If you could continue to light lamps around the house, this would help you go green for Diwali. You could get the whole family to pitch in for this and get more bonding time.

Get Eco-friendly crackers Instead

Recently, CSIR has launched eco-friendly crackers that promises to help reduce particulate emissions by 30 per cent while producing the same level of light and sound effects of traditional fireworks. It is advisable that you don't spend your money on firecrackers at all and spend a green Diwali instead.

Get Natural Flowers For Rangoli

Try and avoid all the artificial flowers that you are about to use for your Rangoli. Rangolis can be decorated using natural flowers. This will indeed liven up your home or courtyard look much better when compared to the artificial-looking gaudy flowers. Natural flowers do not posses any threat to the environment and are also safe to use.

Gift A Plant

Give in a little more thought to the gifts that you exchange. Let it be something simple and eco-friendly. Nothing can be better than gifting your loved ones a plant. It is not only eco-friendly but your friends and relatives can also watch it grow. You can also opt for herbal products or organic gift baskets.

Feed The Hungry

During festivals, a lot of food are dumped in waste. Therefore, why not distribute the excess food among those who are hungry and go to bed empty stomach. This will also help you to counter food waste and will keep your environment clean and tidy.

Clean Your Neighbourhood

Instead of adding to the pollution by throwing paper plates and lighting crackers, gather people to clean your neighbourhood. No matter how cliche it may sound but it is true that "Cleanliness is next to godliness."

Let us change our vocabulary a bit and let's wish each other a Happy And Green Diwali!