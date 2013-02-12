Valentines Day 2021: Worst Gift Ideas That You Must Stay Away From Pulse oi-Amrisha Sharma

Valentine's Day is around the corner. As love is in the air, we all are busy planning different ways to make this day special. However, when special days like this come, we all want to present something to our partners. Couples try their best to pick up the best gift for their valentine.

But, there are few people who make blunders on this day. There are many couples who end up buying some weird gifts (intentionally or unintentionally). This is when they pick up some worst valentine's day gifts for their partner. Thinking what are these worst gift ideas? Check out...

Worst gift ideas for Valentine's Day:

Cash on delivery: This is one of the worst valentine's day gift ideas. You order something online, give his/her address and select, Cash On Delivery!! We are sure you will end up with a breakup.

Toy cars: Women and men, both have an affection towards the car. You can fulfil this wish of your valentine by trying this worst gift idea. It can be funny or ugly (depending on the way you present and your valentine's mood). Gift your valentine a Ferrari or BMW toy car and say, "See baby I got you a car for you! When he/she is fully excited, take out the toy car from the pocket and present". Beware; stay a little far or you might end up getting thrashed for this ugly joke.

A break-up note: One of the worst gift ideas for Valentine's Day is a breakup. V Day is a special day when people get hooked. However, there are many people who break up on this special day. If a hot chick or a handsome hunk proposes, you can drop a break-up letter. Even if you do not want to continue, just break-up and end up with this sentence, "You might have got many proposals. Kindly suit yourself my sweetie ex!"

Ex's gift: This is another worst gift idea that you can plan for valentine's day. Re-gifting a gift is a sin. However, gifting your ex's present for your present valentine is even worse! What if your valentine knows about the gift beforehand???

Wrong size outfits: Women especially would consider it the worst gift idea on valentine's day. Gifting a plus size outfit especially lingerie (if she has small boobs) can end up with a huge mess for you!

Friends with benefits CD: Gift this to your valentine and say, "It is inspirational movie honey. We should try to implement it in our lives too!"

These are few worst gift ideas for valentine's day. Do you have more to add to the list?