    Raksha Bandhan 2019: Types Of Rakhis That You Can Pick For Your Brother

    By
    |

    The Rakhi thread plays an indispensable role in the festival of Raksha Bandhan. On this day brothers wait for their beautiful sisters to tie this special thread on their wrist. The Raksha Bandhan festival is celebrated by siblings with great joy and a lot of zest. This year, in 2019, it falls on 15th August.

    On this special day, the sister ties a Rakhi thread on her brother's wrist to symbolise the bond and love she has for him. The Rakhi thread is a sacred one which protects brothers from any difficult situation and also helps to ward off negative thoughts. Hence, as the day of this festival approaches, sisters commence to buy a variety of Rakhi threads for their loving brothers.

    Earlier, these fancy Rakhi threads were usually only traditional in nature. But today, when it comes to the different types of rakhis you will be surprised to see that there are a bunch of rakhis which will only confuse you as to which one to purchase. In this modern society which we live in, we hardly come across a wide range of traditional Rakhis, even though it still exists. Rather, you will avail a variety of Rakhis which blend with modernity and traditional trends.

    Hence, here are 25 most beautiful types of Rakhis which are available in the market for you to purchase for your brother on this Raksha Bandhan.

    Array

    Blue Beaded Rakhi

    This Raksha Bandha, gift your brother a blue beaded rakhi. The gold plated look and the two beads signify the relationship between you and your brother.

    Array

    Orange Pearl Rakhi

    Pearls look beautiful for any occasion, especially on Rakhsa Bandhan. Tie this bright orange pearl rakhi on your brother's wrist to see his sunshine smile.

    Array

    Rose Rakhi

    Rose stand for love. This rakhi stands for the unconditional love you have for your brother. Tie this special rose rakhi on your brother's wrist to make him feel special with your love.

    Array

    Sandalwood Rakhi

    These type of rakhis look ethnic and artistic. The sandalwood rakhi comes in different shapes and sizes too. This sandalwood rakhi is also called as the Chandan Rakhi.

    Array

    Play With Colours

    When it comes to the special festival of rakhi, tying different colours of rakhi on your brother's hand looks trendy and smart. This festival try out different types of rakhi which has a lot of colours.

    Array

    Floral Motif Rakhi

    This type of rakhi is very popular in India. The base of this floral rakhi comes in the shape of a flower. It is intricately decked with glitters, sequins and artistic thread-works.

    Array

    Rudraksha Rakhi

    According to Indian tradition, the Rudraksha is considered to be divine and an auspicious object on earth. It protects the wearer from any negative powers as well. Some Rudraksha Rakhis include colourful beads and stones.

    Array

    Pearl Rakhi

    Pearl Rakhis are usually decked with attractive pearls. The size of the pearls vary according to the design of the Rakhi.

    Array

    Mauli Rakhi

    A mauli is considered auspicious in the Hindu religion. The colour and aesthetic appeal of the mauli enhances the beauty of this type of rakhi. These are traditional and classy inexpensive rakhis which are comfortable to wear.

    Array

    Lotus Rakhi

    The lotus on the rakhi symbolises beauty. The beauty of the bond which a brother and sister shares. This is one of the most common types of rakhi you can tie for your brother's wrist.

    Array

    Coloured Bells Rakhi

    The coloured bells and the sandalwood type of rakhi is for good luck and to ward off negative thoughts when tied on the beloved brother's wrist.

    Array

    Resham Bird Rakhi

    Resham Rakhis or Reshami Rakhis are those rakhis which is made out of Resham silk threads. These rakhis are soft to touch and bright too.

    Array

    Musical Peacock Rakhi

    Musical Rakhis are those which play a special kind of music when touched. These consist of sensors which gets active and play melodious or surprising music for your brother.

    Array

    Cartoon Rakhi

    The most favourite cartoon characters are finding their way in the designing of Rakhis. Some of these characters include Tweety, Donald duck and Micky mouse.

    Array

    Swastik Rakhi

    This Rakhi is quite popular amongst young boys. This type of rakhis is usually made of metal such as silver or brass. Young brothers wear these rakhis with traditional outfits.

    Array

    General Rakhi

    These types of rakhis are made of silk threads, foam or plastic. They are available in every nook and corner in India on Raksha Bandhan.

    Array

    Lumba Rakhi

    The Lumba Rakhi is for a bhabhi. This signifies the special bond which exists between the bhabhi and her sister-in-law.

    Array

    Zari Rakhis

    As the name suggests, these rakhis are usually embellished with vibrant zari work. Golden and silver zaris are mostly used. The beauty of these rakhis is amplified with sequins, beads, stones and bright glitter work.

    Array

    Diamond Rakhis

    Diamonds are forever, just like the bond you and your brother share. Tie a diamond rakhi for him on the festival of Raksha Bandhan to show him how much you care.

    Array

    Silver Rakhis

    Silver coated rakhi having pictures of Indian Gods and Goddesses crafted on them. The Silver rakhis are special because silver is good for the body and brings in a lot of success for the one who wears it.

    Array

    Gold Rakhis

    The gold rakhis are the best type of rakhi you can gift your brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

    Array

    Metal Rakhi

    Metal rakhis look best when it is on black silver or copper. These metal rakhis are inexpensive and trending in our society.

    Array

    Ram Rakhi

    If your brother is a saintly figure, then opt for simple silk thread, which is of Ram Rakhi. You will assured that it will elicit a saintly smile on his face.

    Array

    Stone Rakhi

    Precious and semi-stone rakhis are quite expensive. If you want to gift your brother something worth a lot of money for what he has done for you, go ahead with this type of rakhi.

    Array

    Currency Rakhi

    Rakhis which have coins on it and different denominations of currency notes in Rupees or Dollars attached to them are considered to be lucky. These types of rakhis are made out of plastic or can even be real.

    Array

    E- Rakhis

    Believe us, today all eyes are set on E-rakhis. It is faster and much more convenient for brothers who are staying overseas.

