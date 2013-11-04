Bhai Dooj 2019: Simple And Beautiful Gift Ideas For Sister(s) That Will Make Her Smile Pulse oi-Amrisha Sharma

Bhai Dooj is an important Hindu festival which is celebrated on the last day of the five-day-long Diwali. Also known as Bhai Duj or Bhai Tikka, it is a Hindu festival which is special for both brothers and sisters. This is a similar festival like Rakhi which is celebrated with great vigour and excitement. The only difference is, on Bhai Dooj, the sisters do not tie Rakhi, but ties the sacred red thread (commonly known as moli) on the right hand of the brother. This year, in 2019, the festival is on Tuesday, 29 October.

A brother gives a gift in return and blesses his sister by offering security and protecting her. As it is similar to Rakhi, brothers need to plan up some gift ideas for their sisters. There are many Bhai Dooj gift ideas that can be picked up depending on your budget. From cash to clothes, brothers can refer to different gift ideas depending on their choices.

Most commonly, brothers give cash to their sisters on Bhai Dooj. This is because picking up gifts like clothes can be really tricky. Similarly, a lot of brothers present chocolates to their sisters. Take a look at the gift ideas for Bhai Dooj.

Gift Ideas For Bhai Dooj:

Cash: This is one of the most common gift ideas that can be the best hit. Cash can be used for any purpose. Your sister can buy anything she likes. Moreover, if she wants, she can save money. Make sure you cover the cash in an envelope. It looks good.

Chocolates: If your sister has a sweet tooth and loves having chocolates at any time of the day, then you can gift her chocolates on Bhai Dooj. Keep her choices and favourite brands in mind while buying chocolates.

Dry Fruits: During Diwali, we often gift boxes of dry fruits and nuts to guests and relatives. On Bhai Dooj, you can gift a decorated box of dry fruits to your sister.

Perfume: If your sister loves perfume and if you know her favourite brands and fragrance, then try gifting the same. It is one of the gift ideas for Bhai Dooj that can be very selective. So make sure you know the favourite fragrance of your sister.

Idols: This is one of the best gift ideas for brothers. On Bhai Dooj, you can gift your sister an idol of Lord Ganesha. Gifting Ganesha brings good luck and wealth. Moreover, gifting a Ganesha idol improves knowledge. If you want, you can also gift a laughing Buddha idol to your sister.

Try these gift ideas to celebrate a Happy Bhai Dooj!