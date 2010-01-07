New Year 2020: Ten Resolutions For Job Seekers Pulse oi-Staff

Job seekers often encounter three major roadblocks to success – one, poor marketing skills, two, poor networking skills and three, poor mindset. An expert has offered 10 New Year Resolutions that aim at overcoming these obstacles.

To improve poor marketing skills:

1. Ask friends or acquaintances who manage and hire people to evaluate your cover letter and give feedback, even if it hurts to hear the truth.

2. Request them to conduct a practice interview with you.

3. When you come across an attractive job on the Web, immediately search for friends and colleagues who could act as referrals to help you network into the organisation.

To improve poor networking

4. Use your contacts to build up your professional network.

5. Be specific about the type of work and organisation you want to work for.

6. Network 80 per cent of the time and use the Web 20 per cent of the time.

To improve the poor mindset

7. Be open to exploring many new options. Interesting opportunity may exist beyond what you can see.

8. Re-examine your real financial needs and examine opportunities that could pay you what you deserve.

9. Evaluate opportunities to make your job a stepping stone to another job. This is how you can climb the career ladder.

10. Remember do not quit a job as long as you have another job. Sitting at home and looking for another job is not a very good idea for you are more attractive to employers when employed.