Unstill: The Sreya & Swapan Seth Collection

Bringing together ingenious strokes and artistic valor, cordially bequeathed by The Sreya & Swapan Seth Collection- We invite you for an evening amalgamating a truly inspired modern art collection with works by Indian artists living both in and outside India.

Courting the most creative of innovations, this preview has been brought together by Aparajita Jain of Gallery Seven Art Limited and is showing on the 20th of January, 09. This preview shall present the handsome works by the likes of Anish Kapoor, Zarina Hashmi, Sushanta Mandal, Atul Dodiya, Seher Shah, Chitra Ganesh,Natraj Sharma, Anjum Singh, Vibha Galhotra, Ayesha Jatoi, Mehreen Murtaza, Faiza Butt, Talpur, Mohammed Zeeshan, Rehana Mungi and Fahd Burki to name a few. The various artists on display will be Baptist Coelho, Surekha, Hemali Bhute, Ravi Agarwal, Priyanka Dasgupta, Gaurav Kansara and Shreshta Premnath.

A tribute to diversity, new media is intrinsic in this mod collection including installations, sound works, photography and so on. The focus of the exhibition however is the video works by Unum Babar, Baptist Coelho, Surekha, Ravi Agarwal, Priyanka Dasgupta, Vishal Dhar and Sukanya Ghosh , to name a few. The collection also has a vast body of photographic work by Herb Ritts, Steven Schapiro, Masao Yamamoto, Dayanita Singh, Tejal Shah, Yamini Nayar, Shalalae Jamil and Swapan Parekh.

About Aparajita Jain:

After majoring in Psychology at St. Xavier's (Mumbai), Aparajita Jain went on to complete several courses in art and design. She moved to Delhi after her marriage with Gaurav Jain, the owner of Ruby Tuesday, and Sbbaro the American chains of restaurants in India with several outlets in various metros. Aparajita then joined Round the Clock Stores Ltd. (The parent company of Ruby Tuesday India and Sbarro India) as director and has ever since spent half a decade specializing in design and branding of restaurants.

Driven by her passion and intrigue in the arts, she took it upon herself to diversify the company's portfolio with art, applied art and product. Thus was borne- Seven Arts Limited, the brainchild of Aparajita Jain which now serves as a platform for ingenious artworks, aiding all true connoisseurs of art and design.

Her initiative, Seven Art limited focuses on sourcing and supporting exclusive works by artists and designers who extend their talents beyond the regular realms and mediums. It facilitates an amalgamation of different creative avenues including art, fashion, design, interiors and architecture creating a unique line, one of a kind and in limited editions. Ensuring high quality authenticated works of art in different medias & forms, Seven Arts Limited makes them available to discerning collectors.

About Seven Art Limited:

An art & design gallery dedicated to promote varied forms of art through unique mediums, Seven Art Limited is the brainchild of Aparajita Jain, Director-Marketing, RTC Restaurants India Ltd. Based in New Delhi since its inception in early 2007, it has had three successful shows to its credit, namely Vistaar held in Delhi and Bombay in September and December 2007 as the inaugural show & Art Links-an Indo German Art Residency held in Kolkata in October 2007. After which it had a successful show 'Popular Reality' in Delhi followed by a show in Dubai.

As the inaugural show of 'Limited Editions', this art & design group exhibition represented the vitality & plurality of creativity as a living force. The creative collaboration between artists & designers produced unique works of high aesthetic merit. About 35 artists & designers from different backgrounds were paired together to create exclusive masterpieces. The exhibition held at "The Stainless", had a very contemporary look, owing to its unusual design display- a feast for the eyes. Popular Reality was another show, curated by Ranjita Chaney, held at 'The Stainless', in New Delhi between October 1- 7, 2008 and Dubai between 5th November – 5th December.

Art & Design, curated by Peter Nagy of Nature Morte, New Delhi, will be presented by Aparajita Jain of Seven Art Limited. Peter Nagy, Director of Gallery Nature Morte and Programming Director of Bose Pacia- Kolkata (Calcutta), is responsible for the programming and installations of this commercial gallery which deals with Indian contemporary art in all mediums.

The show will be a collaborative project between artists and companies or designers. It aims at exploring the infinite possibilities arising out of the amalgamation of art and design. It will deal with permutation & combination of the talents of painters, sculptors, designers of products, fashion and jewellery, advertisement visualizers and architects.