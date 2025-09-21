🔴 LIVE: Solar Eclipse, Watch Now!

Latest Updates
Credit: Time And Date website
The night of September 21-22, 2025, carries a rare magic. The skies will host the last solar eclipse of the year-a partial eclipse, stretching its shadow across the Southern Hemisphere. From the icy wilderness of Antarctica to the buzzing cities of New Zealand and Australia, night owls and skywatchers will lift their gaze and witness the Moon quietly slipping in front of the Sun.
In India, the story is different. We won't see the darkened Sun or the strange twilight skies. And yet, the date is far from ordinary. This eclipse arrives on Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the most sacred day of Pitru Paksha-a fortnight when families honour their ancestors with love, prayers, and offerings. Even without the eclipse in our skies, the very alignment of planets on this day feels like the universe reminding us of connections that go beyond what we can see.
Partial Solar Eclipse 2025 Date And Time
The eclipse will begin at 10:59 PM IST on September 21 and last until 3:23 AM IST on September 22. For 4 hours and 24 minutes, the Moon will partially veil the Sun, with the maximum overlap occurring at 1:11 AM IST.
For those living in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Sydney, Hobart, and Norfolk Island, it will be a spectacle-an eerie glow in the sky, a reminder that the Sun itself can be humbled for a while. For the rest of us, especially here in India, we will track it on live streams, photographs, and news updates, knowing the same sky stretches above us all.