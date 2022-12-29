New Year 2023: Are Kids Born On New Year Lucky? Old Wives’ Tales Tell You All Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

You have an old wife's tale behind every single belief connected to our lives. They are worth pondering about and there are some reserved for the new year babies. You may be convinced enough after reading this article, to try a few of them when you plan the birth of your next baby in the coming years.

The early Egyptians for the first time used a baby symbol for the new year. Baby is all about rebirth and their god of Wine, Dionysus, was born on this day as a god of fertility. To represent this, people used to go around displaying a baby placed in a basket. The popularity of the baby symbol won the Christian over and the end of the year is celebrated with a different baby which is baby Jesus.

In modern America, the New Year's Baby was popularized by Joseph Christian Leyen decker who published posts about it extensively. He made over 300 covers that shows a baby and a time appropriate cultural topic. Father Time is depicted as an old man with a long grey beard. The story says that the Baby New Year will grow throughout the year to become Father Time. At the end of the year, Father Time will hand over his obligations to the next baby new year.

Now let us know what the new year baby brings along with its birth.

1. They are forever lucky

New Year babies are supposed to bring abundant luck along with their birth. They have plenty of luck spilling over from their past births that they need to enjoy during this lifetime. Yes, as per an old wife's tale, right from the moment of their birth, to the end of their lifetime, they will be deluged by luck practically in every area of life, including love, marriage, finances and so on. The closer the birth to the dead hour, the luckier it gets for the child. The baby's luck will extend even to the family and work well throughout the first year of its birth beyond which they will use it all up for their benefit.

2. Evil energies cannot harm them

Usually, in Indian homes, extra precautions are taken to protect the new born baby from evil spirits that usually wait to visit the baby with adverse tidings. This is the last thing that a parent wants for the baby. But be relieved with the fact that your new year baby would not be affected at all by the influence of any evil spirit and they can't come anywhere near your bundle of joy. If you hear creaking noises at your old home and are scared about the noise disturbing your new year's baby, be assured that the noises are not originating from any spirit that you might have heard of.

3. They brim over with fertility

These kids are extremely fertile in their constitution although there is no scientific evidence to back this up. However, when your baby comes of age, with time, if the fertility develops, you could surely thank your old wives' tale for this. The new year baby has a horticultural knack and affinity with plants by instinct. This surely means they have a deft hand in creating a new life and bring it to the world. Even if your baby suddenly gets horticulturally inclined in his later years, do not be too surprised.

Old wives' tales offer a load of unadulterated fun, and spill out coincidences that will make you wonder if they are true. It is in any case safer to think it is a coincidence in case the predictions about the baby turn out to be true. By believing that evil spirits cannot harm your baby, you will at least get a good night's sleep which is so important for your health.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 15:45 [IST]