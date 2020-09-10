World Suicide Prevention Day 2020: Inspiring Quotes That Will Empower You Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Suicide can never be the right decision to end one's suffering. It is always a painful decision that affects other's lives too. During this pandemic where everything is going through the lockdown phase, the suicide rate has gone high. In these tough times, suicide has become a major health problem. To highlight the importance of suicide prevention and spread awareness about the topic related to suicide, every year 10 September is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day.

Today we are here to share some quotes with you that will motivate you and will help you understand that suicide is never a solution to any problem.

1. "Place your hand on your heart. Feel that? That's called purpose. You are alive for a reason Don't forget that."

2. "Before letting your life come to an end, always acknowledge the power to say, 'this is not how my story will end'."

3. "Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly. The moment you're ready to quit is usually the moment right before a miracle happens. Don't give up."

4. "Suicide doesn't end the chances of life getting worse, it eliminates the possibility of it ever getting any better."

5. "Staying positive doesn't mean you have to be happy all the time. It means that even on hard days you know that there are better days coming."

6. "Suicide doesn't take away the pain, it gives it to someone else."

7. "Killing yourself might seem to be the answer to everything problematic in your life but it is not so."

8. "Do not lose hope. When the sun goes down, the stars come out."

9. "You may not understand today or tomorrow, but eventually God will reveal why you went through everything you did."

10. "The person who commits suicide dies once. Those left behind die a thousand deaths, trying to relive the terrible memories and understand- why?"

11. "You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul."

12. "This life is a hard fact; work your way through it boldly, though it may be adamantine; no matter, the soul is stronger."

13. "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise."

14. "When you feel like giving up, just remember the reason why you held on for so long."

15. "I am not telling you it's going to be easy. I am telling you it's going to be worth it."